Roquan Smith encouraged Ravens to sign Eddie Jackson

Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson were teammates on the Bears’ defense from 2018 to 2022. After Jackson signed with the Ravens, they’re teammates again. And Smith was eager to see that happen.

Asked if he put in a good word about Jackson with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, Smith answered, “Yes.”

“I always tell the truth,” Smith continued. “I have great respect for Eddie and [I’ve] known Eddie since I came into the league. Like I said earlier, I think he’s a great asset for our team. [He’s] obviously been making plays in this league for a very long time, and with the pieces that we have here, and then with his talent, and having him in his role, I think it will go well for us.”

Smith has no doubt that Jackson will be a contributor in Baltimore.

“I’m very happy to have Eddie here,” Smith said. “He’ll be a great asset to our team. [He has] a lot of playmaking ability; he’s proved it before, so I think with the group of guys that we already have here, him coming along, it will be really good for him and then really good for us as well.”

Jackson has started every game he’s been healthy enough to play throughout his NFL career, and he’ll have a good chance of being a starting safety in Baltimore this year.