Roquan Smith promises he will play Sunday

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant Thursday and said he will cowboy up for Sunday’s game against Arizona.

“I told the guys, ‘As long as the sun rises on Sunday, and the NFL don’t cancel any games, you’ll see me out there,’” Smith said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Smith put on a black cowboy hat after his declaration.

Smith, the team’s All-Pro middle linebacker, has a team-leading 71 tackles this season for a defense that has allowed the fewest points per game this season.

He has played 57 consecutive games since a torn pectoral muscle landed him on injured reserve at the end of the 2019 season.