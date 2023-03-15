 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rule change could make failed fourth downs reviewable by the booth, not coach’s challenge

  
Published March 15, 2023 12:41 AM
March 14, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the various rule changes proposed by NFL teams, from a return of the third QB rule, to a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative and more.

The Texans are proposing a new NFL rule that would add failed fourth downs to the list of plays that can only be reviewed by the replay assistant, and not by a coach’s challenge.

Currently replays are initiated from the booth on turnovers, scoring plays, in overtime and in the last two minutes of either half.

If the NFL adopts the Texans’ proposal an offensive team that goes for it on fourth down and is ruled short of the yard to gain would not be able to throw its challenge flag to have the play reviewed. Instead, the replay assistant in the stadium or the league’s officiating office would determine whether the play was close enough to call for a replay review.

According to the Texans’ proposal, the reason the team is proposing the play is “Competitive equity and pace of play.”

Like all rule changes, the Texans’ proposal would require a three-fourths majority of the league, or 24 teams, to vote in favor of it in order to be adopted.