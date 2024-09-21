Run defense in Week 2 had Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald “sick to [his] stomach”

The Seahawks have started 2-0 under first-year coach Mike Macdonald. But there’s still room to improve.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Macdonald made it clear on his Seattle Sports 710 AM radio show that the defense needs to get better against the run.

“All of the things that showed up in the first game [against the Broncos] that was positive, I thought we took a step back this game,” Macdonald said. “I think we ended up with like 10 missed tackles, the ball getting out on our edge. . . You never make it in this league. It’s always week to week, prove it to me. That has to be the mentality. . . . A hundred and eighty yards, it makes you sick to your stomach.”

Macdonald took play for preparation and game-planning that resulted in 185 rushing yards for the Patriots. But he said there were fundamental mistakes, too. And missed tackles.

He credited the defensive linemen for tying up blockers so that others could get to the ball.

“It’s an unselfish job,” Macdonald said. “Those guys, they’re doing a great job. I know the run stats right now don’t really [show it], but you can’t put it on those guys. I think they’re doing a great job.”

The defense will need to do a better job against a Miami offense that can move the ball on the ground — and that might be relying even more on that phase with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out.