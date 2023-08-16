Russell Gage carted from Bucs-Jets joint practice

The Buccaneers may have a major injury concern among their receivers.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Russell Gage was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Jets.

Gage’s teammates took a knee after the injury was suffered and Gage was apparently in tears as he exited the field.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted it was a non-contact injury with Gage backpedaling.

Gage 27, caught 51 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns for the Buccaneers last year. Aside from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, he is one of the few experienced receivers on Tampa Bay’s roster.

A sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Gage spent his first four seasons with the Falcons. He has 244 career receptions for 2,491 yards with 14 TDs.