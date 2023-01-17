 Skip navigation
Russell Gage: I’m doing great and in great spirits

  
Published January 17, 2023 10:39 AM
January 17, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the reality of Tom Brady playing in the NFL at 45 years old, including situations where the QB must prioritize avoiding a hit and the team pays the price.

Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard late in Monday’s playoff game with the Cowboys.

The team shared an update earlier on Tuesday to say that Gage suffered a concussion and neck injury, but had movement in all extremities and would undergo more tests.

Gage himself has now shared an update via social media.

“I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts, and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I,” Gage said. “I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits ! Thank you!”

In his first year with Tampa Bay, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season.