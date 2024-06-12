 Skip navigation
Russell Wilon feels “revived” in Pittsburgh

  
Published June 11, 2024 08:51 PM

Russell Wilson, after two lost seasons in Denver, has a fresh start in Pittsburgh. And he’s enjoying every minute of it.

“Man, I feel the fountain of youth,” Wilson said Tuesday at mandatory minicamp, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I feel revived in every way, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident. I think at some point you have to know who you are as a player, as a man, as a competitor. As somebody who’s been fortunate to be able to play this game, I don’t doubt it. I trust it. I felt really good last year playing. I felt really confident in the midst of everything. And so I think right now I have all that confidence times 10.”

It’s a far cry from the vibe he was exuding during 2022 and 2023 with the Broncos. And it gives him a chance to turn the clock back to his days in Seattle, even as he closes in on his 36th birthday, in November.

Of course, the first order of business for Wilson will be to hold off Justin Fields for the starting job. There’s no guarantee that Wilson will.