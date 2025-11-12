Russell Wilson: I haven’t asked for a release, I want to be here

With an interim head coach in Mike Kafka, the Giants have moved from Russell Wilson to Jameis Winston as backup quarterback behind Jaxson Dart.

That means Winston is in line to start this week instead of Wilson as Dart makes his way through the concussion protocol.

Wilson addressed reporters on Wednesday and was asked about his reaction to being demoted.

“Obviously, I want to play,” Wilson said, via SNY. “But also, Jameis has worked his butt off to get in great opportunities. The guy’s played in this league for a long time and he’s one of my closest friends. I know he’ll do a great job. I’ll help him prepare in the best way possible. I’ll be ready to go and all that.”

Wilson added that he felt ready for last Sunday’s game, though it didn’t work out.

While Wilson is unlikely to play, he said he’s not looking to leave the Giants.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Wilson said. “I love my teammates. I want to see us turn it around. I know God’s got a great plan for me. I don’t know what it is today, this second as I stand here — meaning that I just want to wake up and have a great practice today. Want to have a great practice today, I’m zoned in on that. I want to see it through.

“I haven’t asked for a release or anything like that. I want to be here. But I think for me, I just want to get better every day. I still want to keep playing football — I love it, obviously. And I feel like I’ve still got it. So that’s what I want to be able to do.”

In his six appearances with three starts this season, Wilson has completed 58 percent of his passes for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.