Russell Wilson: I’m excited for what’s next

Russell Wilson said in a recent interview that he wanted to remain with the Broncos, but no one expected that to happen after the Broncos benched Wilson during the 2023 season.

What was once all but certain became totally certain on Monday. The Broncos announced that they will release Wilson at the start of the new league year in order to avoid guaranteeing him another $37 million in salary for 2025.

Wilson is already guaranteed $39 million for this season, so he won’t be looking for a big contract with his next team. In a statement posted on social media after the Broncos’ announcement, Wilson referenced that next step after thanking Broncos fans, players, and employees for the last two seasons.

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. God’s got me. I’m excited for what’s next,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson will join Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, and Baker Mayfield as quarterbacks who could be on the move once the 2024 league year is officially underway on March 13.