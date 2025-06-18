Russell Wilson: Offseason program with Giants has “been a joy”

Though Russell Wilson’s 2024 season with the Steelers did not end well, the Giants brought in the Super Bowl-winning QB to be their starter in 2025.

Entering his 14th pro season, Wilson told reporters during his minicamp press conference on Tuesday that he never lacks for confidence and knows what he’s capable of. He has also been having a good time during the offseason program, getting to know and practice with his new teammates.

“Man, it’s been a joy,” Wilson said when asked to describe the spring for him personally. “I think if I had to describe it, just the joy to be able to do what I love to do, No. 1 — and No. 2, to do it with the people that you really want to be around. I think that obviously the players, just the amount of guys — I remember going to Atlanta throwing with the guys, or going to San Diego, throwing with the guys. And also, too, just being here and the extra time that we’ve put in watching film, doing all the necessary things to be great. I think that’s been the joy of it, man.

“That’s why you love the game, the obsession of it all. That’s the good part. And I think the other part to it all, I think the coaching staff is tremendous. I think their ability to teach every day. I think what makes a great coach is the ability to teach, to be able to teach young guys, to be able to teach veterans to be able to constantly learn. I think being on that constant quest for knowledge is such a necessary thing, and that’s the part that I love the most.”

Wilson noted that he thought the offense had a great day on Tuesday, with the offense starting to establish an identity that will be fortified more when the pads come on in training camp. But when it comes to Wilson’s spring, he said leading the team has been important.

“I think to be able to get guys their confidence at the highest level every day,” Wilson said. “I think that’s the job of the quarterback, is to facilitate the ball at the right guy at the right time, but also to facilitate that motivation daily for each guy and find their why daily, find their greatness daily, find that greatness in the huddle, that play, and find those special moments throughout practice to communicate with a guy, communicate with a group through film room, whatever it may be or on the field.

“I think that that’s been an important part to the process for me. Just making sure that, OK, I’m grateful that God brought me here and I’m grateful to be here. Every day it’s that opportunity to do that. I think also too, just the ability to score touchdowns for us and make plays. I think that’s what we strap on the cleats to do is to make those plays.”

We’ll see how it all translates to the field when games begin in September.