Russell Wilson on Mike Williams TD: Love it when guys face adversity and come through

  
Published November 11, 2024 08:27 AM

Mike Williams and Russell Wilson didn’t have much time to work together before Sunday’s game against the Commanders, but it didn’t stop them from hooking up at a key moment in the fourth quarter.

On a third-and-9, Wilson directed Williams to run a go route that he didn’t practice after joining the team in a trade with the Jets last Tuesday and Wilson dropped the ball into his hands for a 32-yard touchdown that put the Steelers on their way to a 28-27 victory.

“It was a big-time catch by Mike,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “I just tried to give him a chance, you know, and let him do his thing. The guy had 1000-yard seasons over his career. A guy whose made plays, a guy who’s faced adversity. You love it when guys face adversity and they come through on the other end of it.”

Wilson was talking about Williams, but he might as well have been talking about himself. There were a lot of doubts about what he had left in the tank after two dismal seasons in Denver, but his first three starts with the Steelers have resulted in three wins, six touchdown passes, and the creation of a lot of hope about what the future holds in Pittsburgh.