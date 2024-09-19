Russell Wilson says he’s “definitely gaining ground,” but is still limited

Quarterback Russell Wilson is making progress, but he’s still not taking his full set of practice reps.

Wilson is still listed as limited participant on Pittsburgh’s Thursday practice report, increasing the likelihood that Justin Fields will start the Steelers’ Week 3 matchup against the Chargers on Sunday.

But Wilson talked to reporters and noted that he’s improving.

“I’m definitely gaining ground,” Wilson said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I feel good. I was able to do a lot more work today, yesterday, so we’re getting better every day.”

Also on the injury report, Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) remained out of practice.

Receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) was upgraded from a limited to a full participant on Thursday.

Running back Najee Harris, linebacker T.J. Watt, and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi were all full participants after getting some rest on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward did not practice on Thursday for a rest day.