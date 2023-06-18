 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson shows off leaner physique

  
Published June 18, 2023 06:31 AM
June 5, 2023 08:52 AM
Chris Simms defends ranking Russell Wilson No. 14 on his Top 40 QB Countdown, ahead of Geno Smith at No. 15, despite struggling with the Broncos last season.

As Russ prepares to try to cook again, it looks as if he hasn’t been eating very much.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson posted on Saturday a workout montage . While not as inspiring as the portion of Rocky II after Adrian told him, “WIN!” and Micky said, “What are we waiting for? Take us!,” the video reveals one important thing.

Russ has lost some weight.

It’s obvious, especially in the midsection. He looks at least 20 pounds lighter. His build, frankly, is far closer to the physique of the last six-feet-on-his-tippy-toes quarterback new Broncos coach Sean Payton coached -- Drew Brees.

There’s a downside to playing at a lighter weight. Excess flesh becomes a natural suit of armor, protecting a quarterback against potential injury. It therefore will become even more important for Russ to avoid contact in 2023. To get rid of the ball faster. To slide or to get out of bounds while running.

But it’s the first tangible sign of the changes that are happening, undoubtedly at the behest of Payton.

We’ll find out soon enough if it works. Last year was a bad outcome for Wilson and for the Broncos. (And for one-and-done head coach Nathaniel Hackett.) This year likely will be better.

If it isn’t, it could end up being Russ’s last year in Denver.