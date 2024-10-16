 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson takes first-team reps, is not on injury report

  
Published October 16, 2024 04:00 PM

It appears Russell Wilson is on track to start the Steelers’ matchup with the Jets on Sunday night.

Via Brooke Pryor or ESPN, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. let the cat out of the bag and noted that Wilson took reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s been out there the past few weeks, so it’s good getting him in first-team reps,” Moore said.

Pryor also noted that Wilson was the first QB up during individual drills, with Justin Fields and Kyle Allen going after him.

But head coach Mike Tomlin declined to reveal who his starter will be as he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“Any decisions made at this point are in-house,” Tomlin said.

He also declined to go into who was taking the first-team reps between Wilson and Fields.

“I’m not going to get into the details of how we distribute the reps and things of that nature,” Tomlin said. “It doesn’t benefit us. Both guys were full participants today and I liked it. I liked their participation.”

Notably, Wilson was not listed on Pittsburgh’s first injury report of the week. He was active as the backup to Fields in Week 6.

With all of that, the wind is certainly blowing toward Wilson making his first start for the Steelers this weekend — even if Tomlin does not way to say so quite yet.