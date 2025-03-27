Russell Wilson will get another chance to face the Broncos in Denver

Last year, when the Steelers visited the Broncos in Week 2, quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play, due to a calf injury. This year, he’ll get a chance to play in Denver again.

The Broncos are one of the Giants’ opponents in 2025, with the game set for Denver. That’s the only former team Wilson will face this year, unless he crosses paths with the Seahawks in the playoffs or the Steelers in the Super Bowl. (Stop laughing.)

Things didn’t go well for Wilson in Denver after the trade that sent him from Seattle. Yes, they paid him a lot of money. But it didn’t work. And he eventually was cut, even though the Broncos owed him $39 million, minus the $1.21 million he earned in Pittsburgh.

Overall, the New York schedule won’t be an easy one. The Giants will play 10 games against 2024 playoff teams, with two other games against the Cowboys and contests against the 49ers and Bears.

In other words, it could be a long year. Which will make it hard for Wilson to maximize his 2025 compensation by going 17-0. And which will save me from having to get John Mara’s face tattooed on my arm.