Ryan Day doesn’t rule out an eventual jump to the NFL

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is the current king of college football. He hasn’t ruled out eventually entering a new domain.

Appearing on The Steam Room podcast with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, Day was asked whether he’d ever take a coaching job in the NFL.

“I would never wanna say, ‘I would never consider it,’ because you don’t know how things can change,” Day said, via Dan Lyons of SI.com.

“I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it’s a great league. But right now the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college. And that’s why I got into this game, was to do that and that’s what I want to do.”

Day, 45, spent 2015 with the Eagles and 2016 with the 49ers. He served as the quarterbacks coach for current Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with both teams.

After Kelly was fired for the second time in two years, Day landed at Ohio State. And the rest is history.

For now, he’s hoping to make another kind of history.

“Woody Hayes is the last one to win multiple national championships at Ohio State,” Day said. “That’s something I’ve now set for myself. To be the next head coach to win multiple championships at Ohio State. There’s still a lot more to be done.”

In theory, it could be done this year.

Of course, Day would need to have a suitor at the next level. His name wasn’t linked to any of the 2025 vacancies, before or after the Buckeyes won the National Championship.

Then there’s the fact that the last former Ohio State who landed in the NFL had a tough time with the pro game, to say the least.