Ryan Grubb: Geno Smith has good presence, decision-making

The Seahawks won’t be cutting quarterback Geno Smith before his $12.7 million base salary becomes guaranteed on Friday, so new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will be working with him during the 2024 season.

Smith was one of the topics of conversation at Grubb’s introductory press conference on Thursday. Grubb said he’s been limited to getting to know Smith as a person since taking the job because teams are barred from working on scheme or any other football-related things right now, but “just hearing his story and his growth as a player and a person is inspiring.”

Grubb worked nearby at the University of Washington the last couple of years and also said he’s liked what he’s seen him do on the field.

“I think he’s got good presence,” Grubb said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ve been impressed with his decision-making. I thought last year in 2022, I think he led the league in completion percentage. I think that says a lot in this league when you talk about how hard those decisions are, number one, and then how tight the windows are. To be productive at that level and be the best in the league at it, I think says a lot. I think he pushed over 65 percent last year, so it just shows that he’s got the ability to be accurate and make good decisions, and ultimately you need a guy that can lead be smart, tough and dependable and make good decisions, and I think Geno is more than capable of doing that.”

Smith has two years left on his deal, so the Seahawks could look at options to develop for the future, but Smith remains the man of the present and the Seahawks will try to ride him back into the playoffs.