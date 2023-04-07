 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Neal: Nothing but love for Seahawks, that’s just the way business goes

  
Published April 7, 2023 03:52 AM
nbc_simms_connorterbranks_230405
April 5, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze their top five tight end and running back prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It looked like safety Ryan Neal would be remaining in Seattle this offseason, but late March brought a change of plans.

Neal had been tendered as a restricted free agent by the Seahawks early in the offseason and there was no word of an outside offer that would pry him away from the NFC West team. The Seahawks wound up shifting gears after signing Julian Love, however, and they rescinded Neal’s tender a week ago.

The Buccaneers signed Neal to a one-year deal for less than he stood to make under the terms of the tender, but Neal said on Thursday that there are no hard feelings about how things have played out.

“I’ve got nothing but love for [the Seahawks] over there,” Neal said, via the Buccaneers website. “Sometimes you just may not be part of the future plans and that’s just the way the business goes. Like I said, I’m glad to be here — the opportunity to come here, you couldn’t say no to it. It’s a blessing to be here and all I plan on doing is bringing my piece to the table and trying to find a way to enhance this team, this defense — whatever I’m asked to do, just find a way to make it better. I’m excited to be here and glad to do that.”

Neal had his first extended run as a starter last season and is set for another one with Tampa, so the 2024 offseason could turn out to be a more fruitful one for him.