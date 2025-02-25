Ryan Poles: Ben Johnson is going to take Caleb Williams to the next level

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was at the center of attention leading up to the draft last year because the team had the first overall pick and a chance to take a franchise-altering quarterback with the selection.

They chose Caleb Williams, but Year One with the USC product didn’t pan out as hoped. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired in November and the Bears missed the playoffs while second overall pick Jayden Daniels piloted the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game.

Poles and the Bears picked Ben Johnson as the new head coach in Chicago and Poles said during a Tuesday visit to PFT Live that everything he saw during Johnson’s time as the offensive coordinator in Detroit makes him think that Williams is going to take a leap this time around.

“I really believe that his relationship with Caleb is gonna be able to take this thing to the next level,” Poles said. “Obviously that’s gonna be a journey in itself for a young quarterback to adapt to a new system, but I’ll go back to just the way Ben communicates. I think we’re going to be able to really get Caleb where he needs to be and elevate this whole team.”

Johnson was also a guest on the Scouting Combine-based edition of the show and said he has no doubts about Williams’s level of commitment.

“I think we’re gonna get a very hungry, a very passionate version of Caleb,” Johnson said. “He’s determined to be one of the greats.”

The success of both men in Chicago will be tied directly to Williams, so the sooner they see the desired results the better for all involved.