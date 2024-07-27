 Skip navigation
Ryan Tannehill: Fantastic if something comes up, but I’m not waiting on pins and needles

  
Published July 27, 2024 12:26 PM

Ryan Tannehill isn’t in an NFL training camp for the first time in over a decade and he doesn’t sound like he’s too upset about it.

Tannehill was benched by the Titans in favor of Will Levis last season and there hasn’t been word of interest in his services as a free agent over the last few months. During an appearance on the Scoop City podcast, the quarterback said that he’s “staying in shape and staying ready” in the event he gets a call but that it would have to be the “right situation” and that he’s comfortable if it doesn’t materialize.

“Nothing really felt right through free agency and, through that, I had a lot of peace with it,” Tannehill said. “Nothing outstanding jumped up, so I just said, `Hey, I’ll take a step back, and if something comes up on down the road.’ Whether that’s training camp, maybe a guy goes down on a team and gives me a call. You never know what’s going to happen. Just keeping the options open, but, at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call, right? I’m enjoying where I’m at, enjoying where my feet are at, where my family life is. If something comes up, then fantastic, I’ll jump wholeheartedly into it. But, at the same time, not clearly just waiting on that.”

A scenario involving an injured quarterback and a team looking for a veteran replacement is the likeliest path for Tannehill getting another run. That’s not a sure thing, though, and it’s for the best that Tannehill isn’t losing sleep waiting for the phone to ring.