Ryan Tannehill: Titans have seen vintage DeAndre Hopkins at training camp

DeAndre Hopkins did not look like the elite wide receiver he once was over the last two seasons, which is why the Cardinals sent him packing this offseason. But with Hopkins now in Tennessee, he’s showing signs that he may be able to get back to his prior level.

That’s the word from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who says Hopkins has shown in training camp the same ability that he had when he was a first-team All-Pro for three straight seasons from 2017 to 2019.

“He’s been a big addition,” Tannehill told NFL Media. “We’ve seen some huge plays from him. Vintage Hopkins that you’ve seen across his career of tight, contested catches when he’s able to elevate or make the extended catch. So, as a quarterback, it’s been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball where only he can get it and then he’s making the play.”

It’s probably unrealistic to think Hopkins can be the same player he once was, but he could be a significant addition to a Titans team that needs a big-play wide receiver.