Ryan Tannehill won’t practice Tuesday, Malik Willis and Will Levis may play Sunday

The Titans have an interesting plan at quarterback this week.

Coming off their Week 7 bye, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Ryan Tannehill will not practice on Tuesday with the right ankle injury he suffered against the Ravens in London. And if Tannehill isn’t able to play, both Malik Willis and Will Levis may get playing time during Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“We’ll see where he is at the end of the week,” Vrabel said, via Kayla Anderson of 104.5 The Zone. “I would imagine that if Ryan can’t play, I would anticipate both of those quarterbacks playing in the football game. But Ryan is off of his roller or walker or whatever he had. And we’ll see where he is at the end of the week.”

Tannehill has had a tough time so far in 2023, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,128 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

A third-round pick in 2022, Willis came in for Tannehill during the loss to Baltimore and completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards and took three carries for 17 yards. But he was also sacked four times in just 18 snaps. Another sack was wiped out by penalty. Including his eight appearances last year with three starts, Willis has been sacked on 17.5 percent of his career dropbacks — which outpaces even Washington quarterback Sam Howell.

Levis, a rookie second-round pick, has not yet appeared in a regular-season game. In the preseason, he completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards with an interception.

The Titans will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.