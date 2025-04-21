 Skip navigation
S Ar’Darius Washington re-signs with Ravens

  
Published April 21, 2025 05:16 PM

Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington signed his one-year, $3.263 million tender Monday.

He did not receive an offer by Friday’s deadline, assuring the restricted free agent would return to Baltimore, and Washington will become a free agent in 2026 unless the Ravens sign him to an extension.

The Ravens had placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Washington. It allowed him to negotiate with other teams with no compensation granted to the Ravens if Washington left.

Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2021, replaced Marcus Williams in Week 8 last season and had a career year. He played all 17 games and made 10 starts, totaling two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 64 tackles.

He played only eight games with one start in his first three seasons, recording 14 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack.