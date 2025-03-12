S D’Anthony Bell slated for visit with Seahawks

The start of the league year means that free agents are now permitted to visit with teams interested in their services and the Seahawks have set up a meeting with a potential addition.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are set to meet with safety D’Anthony Bell. Bell was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the Browns.

Bell spent the last three seasons in Cleveland and appeared in 50 regular season games. Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he also made seven defensive starts.

Bell has 61 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble over the course of his career.