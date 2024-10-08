 Skip navigation
S Jaquan Brisker not traveling to London after being diagnosed with concussion

  
Published October 7, 2024 08:38 PM

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is not traveling with the team to London for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars, the team announced.

Brisker was diagnosed with a concussion Monday after reporting concussion-like symptoms.

He was cleared to return to the game after a collision with Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble, who left with a concussion.

Brisker, who has 40 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, could rejoin the team in London if he clears concussion protocol.

Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) also won’t make the trip with the team on Monday night. Pickens has missed the past four games, while Smith has sat out the past two games.