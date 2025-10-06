S Malik Mustapha will return to 49ers practice

Monday brought some positive injury news for the 49ers.

Safety Malik Mustapha is set to take the next step in the process of returning to action. The 49ers announced that he will return to practice this week.

Mustapha went on the physically unable to perform list this summer as he continued working his way back from a torn ACL. He can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Mustapha was a fourth-round pick last year and he had 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and five passes defensed while starting 14 of the 16 games he played as a rookie.