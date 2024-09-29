 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

S Reed Blankenship out with an illness, DL Jalen Carter questionable with leg cramps

  
Published September 29, 2024 03:41 PM

The heat index in Tampa is 107 degrees, which has taken a toll on the already banged-up Eagles.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens both are questionable to return with leg cramping. Carter went into the locker room for an IV.

Landon Dickerson is at center with Tyler Steen playing left guard in Jurgens’ absence.

Safety Reed Blankenship left late in the first half with an illness and will not return.

The Eagles already were missing right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and top wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion).