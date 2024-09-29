S Reed Blankenship out with an illness, DL Jalen Carter questionable with leg cramps

The heat index in Tampa is 107 degrees, which has taken a toll on the already banged-up Eagles.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens both are questionable to return with leg cramping. Carter went into the locker room for an IV.

Landon Dickerson is at center with Tyler Steen playing left guard in Jurgens’ absence.

Safety Reed Blankenship left late in the first half with an illness and will not return.

The Eagles already were missing right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and top wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion).