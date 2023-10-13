Andrus Peat pops up on Friday’s practice report with groin injury

Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat popped up on the team’s final injury report. He missed Friday’s practice with a groin injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game in Houston.

He missed last week’s game against the Patriots with a concussion but was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said the Saints “will see where he’s at” on Saturday before leaving for Houston.

The Saints ruled out tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring), fullback Adam Prentice (knee) and offensive lineman Landon Young (hip).

Johnson missed the past two games with his injury.