Saints agree to one-year extension with Nathan Shepherd

The Saints have agreed to a one-year extension with veteran defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, Josina Anderson of The Exhibit reports.

Shepherd was headed into the final year of his deal with a $4.8 million base salary and a $7 million cap hit. Terms of the extension have not been made public yet.

Shepherd played 16 games and started 13 last season, his second with the Saints, and he totaled 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in 2024.

He spent his first five seasons with the Jets.

In 106 games over seven seasons, Shepherd has totaled 191 tackles, 11 sacks and 47 quarterback hits.