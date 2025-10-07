 Skip navigation
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
Sanchez incident an 'all-time bizarre' curveball
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado's fumble?

Saints agree to terms with DB Michael Davis

  
Published October 7, 2025 03:54 PM

The Saints are signing veteran cornerback Michael Davis, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Davis agreed to sign with the Saints’ practice squad, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, but the Lions called with an offer to sign with their active roster. So, he’s now signing to the Saints’ active roster.

Davis, 30, has remained a free agent since March.

He played 15 games with two starts for the Commanders last season and totaled 14 tackles and a pass defensed.

Davis spent his first seven seasons with the Chargers, and he has appeared in 122 games with 76 starts.

In his career, he has 363 tackles, eight interceptions and 70 passes defensed.