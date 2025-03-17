 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints agree to terms with DL Jonah Williams

  
Published March 17, 2025 06:45 PM

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams is heading to New Orleans for the 2025 season.

The Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with Williams on a one-year deal. They did not announce any financial terms.

Williams joined the Rams in 2021 and played in 41 games for the team over his first three seasons. He signed with the Vikings last April and played in one game for Minnesota before the Rams brought him back to Los Angeles. Williams played six games for the Rams in his return, but closed out the season with the Lions after being signed off of the practice squad.

Williams has 80 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass defensed across all of those stops.