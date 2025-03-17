Saints agree to terms with DL Jonah Williams

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams is heading to New Orleans for the 2025 season.

The Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with Williams on a one-year deal. They did not announce any financial terms.

Williams joined the Rams in 2021 and played in 41 games for the team over his first three seasons. He signed with the Vikings last April and played in one game for Minnesota before the Rams brought him back to Los Angeles. Williams played six games for the Rams in his return, but closed out the season with the Lions after being signed off of the practice squad.

Williams has 80 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass defensed across all of those stops.