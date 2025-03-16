 Skip navigation
Saints agree to terms with Velus Jones

  
Published March 15, 2025 08:56 PM

The Saints are set to make an addition on the offensive side of the ball.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to terms with wide receiver Velus Jones on a contract.

Jones was a 2022 third-round pick of the Bears and he has also seen time as a kick returner and running back during his NFL career. He played for the Bears into the 2024 season, but was waived in October. Jones signed to the Jaguars practice squad, but wound up finishing out the season with the Panthers.

Jones appeared in 27 games for the Bears and two games for the Panthers. He has 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown to go with 12 catches for 135 yards and a score on his career. He’s also averaged 26.5 yards on kickoff returns.