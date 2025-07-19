Saints agree to terms with veteran DL Jonathan Bullard

The Saints have agreed to terms with veteran defensive end Jonathan Bullard, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Bullard visited with the Saints last month, and his signing will reunite him with Brandon Staley, an assistant with the Bears when Bullard played in Chicago in 2017-18.

Bullard, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Vikings. In 2024, he started all 17 games, recording 41 total tackles with seven for loss, three quarterback hits and one sack. He was on the field for 51 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

In 116 career games, with 53 starts, Bullard has recorded 221 total tackles with 6.5 sacks.