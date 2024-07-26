Saints backup QB Jake Haener is practicing despite skin cancer diagnosis

Saints backup quarterback Jake Haener is participating in training camp but revealed today that he has skin cancer.

Haener addressed reporters with a small bandage on his face, and when asked about it he explained his diagnosis.

“I actually have a rare form of skin cancer,” Haener said. “For my age it’s kind of rare that it pops up like that, so I’m trying to get that evaluated with our training staff. I have a consultation with doctors August 1 on our off day to figure out how long I can wait, because I have to get a different procedure done on my face, so we’re trying to take the necessary steps to see how long I can wait to have that procedure done.”

Haener said he doesn’t expect to miss any time in training camp or the preseason but may need a procedure after the preseason.

“It’s something that just popped up, I was worried about it, my family was worried about it, it was just this random odd bump that kept growing,” he said. “I went to a dermatologist, they removed it, they did a biopsy on it, and came back last week, right before camp, that it was a rare form of skin cancer for my age, like I said. . . . Hopefully when we get back to New Orleans, after the preseason, I’ll be able to get that procedure done.”

Haener praised the Saints’ medical staff for its help and said he thinks he can continue to practice with no issues but will eventually need further treatment.

“I’m OK mentally,” Haener said. “It’s not going to be a life-threatening thing right now, but with these skin cancer things, if you wait, things spread, so I’ve got to get it taken care of.”

Haener and Spencer Rattler are competing to be the Saints’ No. 2 quarterback behind starter Derek Carr.