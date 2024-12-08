Saints block Giants’ late field goal attempt, win 14-11

With 11 seconds left and trailing 14-11, Giants kicker Graham Gano lined up for a 35-yard field goal that would force overtime. But Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee had other ideas.

Bresee made a sensational play, jumping over the line to block Gano’s field goal and secure the Saints’ win.

The Saints improve their record to 5-8, while the Giants fall to 2-11.

It was not a well-played game by either offense. Giants quarterback Drew Lock completed just 21 of his 49 passes, while Derek Carr was only slightly better, going 20-for-31 for 219 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. And Carr left the game late in the fourth quarter after apparently suffering both a concussion and a hand injury.

But it was another win for the Saints, who are now 3-1 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi after a 2-7 start got head coach Dennis Allen fired.

The next coach fired may be Brian Daboll, whose Giants have nothing left to play for except the first pick in the draft.