jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Saints bring back QB Hunter Dekkers

  
Published August 6, 2025 05:06 PM

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is back with the Saints.

The Saints waived Dekkers on July 31 so that they could sign punter Kai Kroeger, but they announced that Dekkers has re-signed with the team on Wednesday. The corresponding move this time also involves as a punter as the team waived Matthew Hayball.

Dekkers signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He’s the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round pick Tyler Shough. That trio is competing for the starting job in New Orleans this season.

With Hayball gone, Kroeger and James Burnip remain in contention for the punter job.