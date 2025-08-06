Saints bring back QB Hunter Dekkers

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is back with the Saints.

The Saints waived Dekkers on July 31 so that they could sign punter Kai Kroeger, but they announced that Dekkers has re-signed with the team on Wednesday. The corresponding move this time also involves as a punter as the team waived Matthew Hayball.

Dekkers signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He’s the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round pick Tyler Shough. That trio is competing for the starting job in New Orleans this season.

With Hayball gone, Kroeger and James Burnip remain in contention for the punter job.