Saints’ Cameron Jordan: “Whatever we’ve been doing has not been enough”

Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan has been in New Orleans a long time. He was their first-round pick in 2011 and has been with them since, playing in 209 regular-season games and 11 postseason games with the team. Only Drew Brees has played more games for the Saints in franchise history.

But the Saints have missed the playoffs three straight seasons, and Jordan says that should let everyone know it’s time for a change.

“The name of the game is whatever we’ve been doing has not been enough, so we have to be able to do more. If you’re not willing to embrace that, beat it,” Jordan said, via the Saints’ website.

For Jordan, doing more meant losing 14 pounds this offseason, going from 290 at the end of last season to 276 now.

“I slimmed down for me,” he said. “At some point, I feel like I faced mortality last year with the injury. I was like, let’s be the best version of me and so I came in how I came in. Conditioning has never been an issue for me, being able to play 17 games hasn’t been an issue and so now I just want to be the best version of me. So, whatever that takes. It’s a season of more. Whatever it takes to give more.”

At age 35, Jordan doesn’t have many training camps left in his career. He’s putting his all into this one.