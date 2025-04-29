 Skip navigation
Saints cut DE Ryder Anderson

  
Published April 29, 2025 05:54 PM

The Saints waived defensive lineman Ryder Anderson in addition to quarterback Ben DiNucci on Tuesday.

Anderson signed a futures contract with the team on Jan. 7 after spending the end of last season on the Saints’ practice squad.

He was on the Giants’ practice squad in 2022 and 2023, with his only regular-season action coming in 2022 when he appeared in seven games with two starts. Anderson totaled eight tackles and two sacks.

Anderson saw action on 152 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams.

The Giants waived Anderson with an injury settlement last August after he injured a hamstring in camp, and he remained a free agent until signing with the Saints on Nov. 6.