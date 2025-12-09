Owners will have two-hour virtual meeting on Wednesday

The NFL’s owners regularly meet every March, May, October, and December. This December’s meeting will happen not in person but by videoconference.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, a two-hour virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

The specific topics that will be addressed aren’t known. Maske identifies one that won’t be — the pending extension to Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract.

The 66-year-old Goodell’s current deal expires in March 2027. And while it’s highly unlikely that another sports league will be clamoring to pay Goodell as much or more than the NFL pays him, the NFL still has no clear succession plan.

That gives Goodell leverage, especially with CBA negotiations in the offing and the ability to pull the plug prematurely on the existing broadcast deals.

In the past, folks like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have argued that the NFL pays Goodell much more than it needs to. If Goodell leaves in March 2027, it’s possible no amount of money would avoid the problems that a change in Goodell’s 20-year tenure would cause, if they aren’t ready to pivot to someone whom they believe will shepherd Big Shield to the best possible outcomes with the NFL Players Association and the various networks and streamers.