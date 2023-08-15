Saints cut James Washington

Veteran wide receiver James Washington is looking for work.

Washington was cut by the Saints today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s no surprise after Washington struggled in the preseason opener, catching neither of the two passes thrown his way.

A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, Washington showed some promise early in his career. In 2019 he caught 44 passes for 735 yards. But last year he played in just two games and didn’t catch a single pass, and this year he appears to be approaching the end.