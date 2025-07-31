 Skip navigation
Saints cut QB Hunter Dekkers

  
Published July 31, 2025 10:39 AM

The Saints pared down their quarterback group on Thursday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the team waived Hunter Dekkers. They signed punter Kai Kroeger in a corresponding move.

Dekkers signed with the Saints in May after working out for the team at their rookie minicamp. His departure leaves Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round pick Tyler Shough as the team’s quarterbacks and all three are competing for the team’s starting job.

Kroeger signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of South Carolina this year, but he was let go earlier this month. Matthew Hayball and James Burnip are the other punters on the New Orleans roster.