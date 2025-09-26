Saints DE Chase Young ruled out for fourth straight game

When Saints edge rusher Chase Young injured his calf in practice ahead of Week 1, he said he did not expect to be out long.

That prediction turned out to be off the mark. Young missed the first three games of the season and the Saints ruled him out for this Sunday’s game against the Bills as well. Young did not practice at all this week.

Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Chris Rumph will remain the options off the edge for New Orleans.

The Saints also ruled out offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (toe). Wide receiver DeVaughn Vele (hip) is listed as questionable after a week of limited practice sessions.