Saints elevate K Charlie Smyth for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins

The Saints signed Cade York to their practice squad this week, but the veteran will not be handling their kicking duties against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The team announced that they have elevated Charlie Smyth from the practice squad to take on that role. Blake Grupe was released after missing a pair of kicks in last weekend’s loss to the Falcons.

Smyth will be making his regular season debut against Miami. The Northern Ireland native was a Gaelic football player before signing with the Saints in 2024 as part of the international player pathway program.

The Saints also elevated wide receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis has one catch in two games this season and he’s also seen time as a returner for New Orleans.