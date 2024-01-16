Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

The Saints are reshaping their offensive coaching staff.

New Orleans announced on Tuesday that the team has fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell, and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

“I would like to thank Pete, Bob, and Kodi for their service to the New Orleans Saints and to this coaching staff,” head coach Dennis Allen said in a statement. “These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward.

“I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague.”

Carmichael came under heavy criticism for New Orleans’ inconsistent offense in 2023, with the team finishing No. 9 in points and No. 14 in yards. The Saints scored at least 30 points just three times this season, including the 48-point performance in the Week 18 victory over the Falcons.

Carmichael had been New Orleans’ offensive coordinator since 2009. He joined the Saints staff as quarterbacks coach in 2006 — former head coach Sean Payton’s first year with the team.

Carmichael took over as the full-time play-caller once Payton left the organization following the 2021 season. He also called plays during Payton’s suspension in 2012.

Former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden could be a candidate to take over as offensive coordinator. Last week, Jeff Duncan of nola.com reported that New Orleans had interest in reuniting Gruden with quarterback Derek Carr. While that report indicated Gruden would have a title like senior offensive assistant, Carmichael is no longer in the building with the coordinator role.