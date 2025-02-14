Saints hire former Cowboys assistant Chase Haslett as their tight ends coach

The Saints have agreed to terms with Chase Haslett to be their tight ends coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore and Haslett reunite after working together in Dallas from 2020-22.

Haslett’s father, Jim, was the head coach of the Saints from 2000-05.

Chase Haslett began his stint with the Cowboys in 2020 as the offensive quality control coach after three seasons as a college coach. He earned a promotion to assistant tight ends coach in 2023.

In 2024, Mike McCarthy named Haslett the Cowboys’ pass game coordinator.

Moore has not hired an offensive coordinator yet.