nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Saints hire former Cowboys assistant Chase Haslett as their tight ends coach

  
Published February 13, 2025 08:29 PM

The Saints have agreed to terms with Chase Haslett to be their tight ends coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore and Haslett reunite after working together in Dallas from 2020-22.

Haslett’s father, Jim, was the head coach of the Saints from 2000-05.

Chase Haslett began his stint with the Cowboys in 2020 as the offensive quality control coach after three seasons as a college coach. He earned a promotion to assistant tight ends coach in 2023.

In 2024, Mike McCarthy named Haslett the Cowboys’ pass game coordinator.

Moore has not hired an offensive coordinator yet.