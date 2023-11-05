Saints improve to 5-4 with win over Bears

The Saints needed to fight hard for four quarters against a surprisingly game Bears team, but they emerged with a win today in New Orleans.

Taysom Hill had another one of his do-everything games for the Saints. He threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass, and ran the ball 10 times for 48 yards. Hill is now just the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 10 touchdowns passing, running and receiving in his career.

The Saints also got a solid game from Derek Carr, who threw two touchdown passes and didn’t throw an interception, didn’t take a sackand didn’t fumble.

Bears undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, continuing to start in place of the injured Justin Fields, was far from great, but he did show some promise. He threw two nice touchdown passes to Cole Kmet and also ran for 70 yards, but his three interceptions hurt the Bears.

Chicago is going nowhere except for perhaps the top pick in the draft. But the Saints, at 5-4, look like the favorites to win the NFC South.