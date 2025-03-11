Saints keep DE Chase Young on a multi-year deal

The Saints might be bringing in a slew of free agents. But they’re keeping one of their own.

Via multiple reports, the Saints have reached an agreement with defensive end Chase Young on a multi-year deal.

It’s a three-year contract with a base value of $51 million. He can make up to another $6 million.

The second overall pick in 2020, Young was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year. A torn ACL in 2021 and a delayed rehab limited him to nine games in his second season and three in 2022.

He was traded to the 49ers during the 2023 season. He signed with the Saints last year.

Young, 25, appeared in all 17 games last season, with 5.5 sacks.