nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Saints make QB Tyler Shough the third quarterback taken in 2025 draft

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:54 PM

The President isn’t going to like this.

With their second-round pick in the 2025 draft, the New Orleans Saints needed a quarterback. And they took a quarterback. But not the quarterback that, as of a few weeks ago, many thought they’d take.

It’s Louisville’s Tyler Shough, and not Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who become the third quarterback.

At pick No. 40, it’s the highest the Saints have taken a quarterback since they selected Archie Manning in the first round of the 1971 draft. (They selected Dave Wilson in the first round of the 1981 supplemental draft.)

Shough, who’ll turn 26 in September, has an injury history that may have kept him from going higher. That worked out for the Saints, who need a new starter sooner than later given Derek Carr’s shoulder injury and a contract that guarantees he’ll be cut after the coming season.