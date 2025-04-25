Saints make QB Tyler Shough the third quarterback taken in 2025 draft

The President isn’t going to like this.

With their second-round pick in the 2025 draft, the New Orleans Saints needed a quarterback. And they took a quarterback. But not the quarterback that, as of a few weeks ago, many thought they’d take.

It’s Louisville’s Tyler Shough, and not Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who become the third quarterback.

At pick No. 40, it’s the highest the Saints have taken a quarterback since they selected Archie Manning in the first round of the 1971 draft. (They selected Dave Wilson in the first round of the 1981 supplemental draft.)

Shough, who’ll turn 26 in September, has an injury history that may have kept him from going higher. That worked out for the Saints, who need a new starter sooner than later given Derek Carr’s shoulder injury and a contract that guarantees he’ll be cut after the coming season.