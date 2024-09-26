Saints QB Derek Carr has a groin injury

The 2-1 Saints face a key road game on Sunday, at the 1-2 Falcons. And while there’s no reason to think quarterback Derek Carr will miss the game, he landed on the first injury report of the week.

Carr fully participated in practice with a left groin injury.

He had no injuries in advance of the Week 3 game, which the previously undefeated Saints lost to the Eagles. 15-12.

After the Saints scored 91 points in the first two games of the season, they were held in check by Philly. Carr completed 14 of 25 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.