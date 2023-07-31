Saints re-sign OG Koda Martin, place DE Jabari Zuniga on reserve/retired

The Saints re-signed offensive lineman Koda Martin on Sunday, the team announced.

Martin spent the offseason with New Orleans, but the Saints waived him last week to make room for Trai Turner on the roster. Turner tore a quadriceps in Friday’s practice and is out for the season.

Martin returns to compete for a roster spot behind Cesar Ruiz and Andrus Peat, though he starts training camp behind Calvin Throckmorton and Nick Saldiveri. The Saints also have Lewis Kidd and Mark Evans II at the position.

The Saints cleared a roster spot by placing defensive end Jabari Zuniga on the reserve/retired list.

The former third-round pick of the Jets appeared in one game with the Saints last year. He spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad.

In his first two seasons, Zuniga played 11 games and totaled eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble with the Jets.